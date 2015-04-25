US

This Mexican teen was forcibly sent to the US after being mistaken for a Texas woman's abducted daughter

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

14-year-old Alondra Luna Nunez was reunited with her family after a bizarre case of mistaken identity.

Nunez was originally sent to Houston to live with a woman who claimed she was her daughter and had been taken illegally by her father to live in Mexico years earlier. 

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

