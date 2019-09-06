A high school teacher in Mexico has been suspended after he allegedly forced students to wear cardboard boxes on their heads to stop them from cheating

A high school teacher in Tlaxcala, Mexico, drew controversy last week when images surfaced online of students taking an exam while wearing cardboard boxes over their heads.

Enraged parents said the boxes were humiliating and violated their children’s human rights.

In a Facebook post, the school said it respected the human rights of its students and argued that the boxes with slits cut out for eyes were actually meant to help improve the students’ motor skills.

The explanation did not satisfy the parents, leading school officials to reportedly suspend the teacher.

A high school teacher in Tlaxcala, Mexico, has been suspended after he made his students cover their heads with cardboard boxes to allegedly prevent them from cheating on a test.

As first reported by The Mexico Daily News, outraged parents of the Colegio de Bachilleres Del Estado De Tlaxcala took to social media and demanded the teacher be reprimanded. “We denounce these acts of indignity, humiliation and physical, emotional and psychological violence to which students were submitted,” parents said in a social media post seen by The Mexico Daily News.

In response to the criticism, the school published a statement on Facebook last week saying it respected the human rights of its students and said the boxes with slits cut out for eyes were actually used as a “dynamic activity” to help students develop motor skills.

“The school of baccalaureate of the state of Tlaxcala (Cobat) Staff 01, is respectful of the human and individual rights of the more than 1,500 students who attend the upper level in this institution,” the school said in a Facebook post originally written in Spanish.

Unsatisfied with the school’s response, parents called for the removal of the teacher. Now, nearly a week after the first images appeared online, the school has reportedly suspended the teacher. The school did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Weirdly, this isn’t the first time a teacher has found themselves in hot water for allegedly ushering in absurd DIY anti-cheating apparel. In 2013, students at Kasetsart University in Bangkok were forced to wear makeshift helmets with pieces oh white paper taped to either side of their heads.

In another case, according to the Telegram, students at Weerachai Phutdhawong were given cardboard boxes to wear with small slits cut out to see through.

