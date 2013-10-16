Mexican Soccer Announcer Goes Absolutely Bonkers On Live TV After The US Scores A Goal To Save Mexico

Mexico has narrowly avoided elimination from the 2014 World Cup , and they have the United States to thank.

If Panama had beaten the U.S., Mexico would have been toast.

Instead, the U.S. scored two goals in the final two minutes to win 3-2, and saved Mexico, who lost to Costa Rica 2-1 (check out a full recap here).

Here’s video of a Mexican television announcer going wild after the U.S. scored a miraculous goal in the 92nd minute.

He randomly starts shouting in English at one point.

“Gol Estados Unidos! We love you! We love you forever and ever! God bless America!” he yells.

There’s also another man giggling with glee in the background.

Keep in mind that these two teams and their fans despise each other (a bunch of American fans on Twitter were even rooting against the U.S. so Mexico would be eliminated).

This is beautiful/everything that’s good about sports (via @klinsmannschaft):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The goal he’s yelling about:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.