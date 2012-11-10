Mexico Charges 14 Federal Police Officers For Shooting Up CIA Vehicle

Drug gangs in the area have been fighting for control since U.S.-backed marines killed drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva in December 2009.

Mexico has formally charged 14 federal police officers with attempted murder for shooting up a vehicle carrying two CIA agents and a Mexican Navy captain, Gabriel Stargardter of Reuters reports. On Aug. 24 the Mexican police on trucks mounted with guns approached an armoured Toyota Land Cruiser with U.S. diplomatic licence plates on a dirt road about 35 miles south of Mexico City and riddled the SUV with 152 bullets as it attempted to evade them and return to the main highway.



The CIA employees were taken to a hospital after being shot—one in the leg and the other in the stomach and hand—while the Mexican Navy captain suffered light bruises.

A senior U.S. official previously said that the attack was an assassination attempt organised by a drug cartel. Prosecutors investigated whether the Beltran Layva cartel—which was aligned with Mexico’s most powerful cartel, Sinaloa, before 2008—ordered the hit.

Stargardter notes that Mexican officials had previously said the attackers used AK47s and were not wearing uniforms.

