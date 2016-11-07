The Mexican peso just soared after the FBI cleared Clinton

The Mexican peso just took off.

The currency is up by about 1.0% at 18.7488 against the US dollar in early Monday trade, according to Bloomberg data tweeted by Bloomberg’s Emma O’Brien.

FBI Director James Comey informed Congress on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. ET that a review of new emails found in relation to the bureau’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server had not yielded any reason for charges against the Democratic presidential nominee.

Given that Republican candidate Donald Trump’s anti-trade platform could have negative repercussions for the Mexican economy, the currency has become something of a gauge of his prospects over the past couple of months of the campaign.

The peso has had zigzagged around the week leading up to the election, swinging on various poll results.

NOW WATCH: We finally learned the purpose of that extra shoelace hole on your sneakers



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.