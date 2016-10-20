The Mexican peso is fumbling around during the final Presidential debate

The Mexican peso has been fumbling around during the third US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

After dipping by 0.2%, the currency has reversed its earlier losses and is now little changed at 18.5277 per dollar as of 10:02 p.m. ET.

The peso has become considered to be something of a gauge on Trump’s prospects in the campaign.

The currency previously strengthened against the greenback during the first debate, and also after footage taped in 2005 showed the Republican presidential nominee boasting about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are currently in the midst of the third and final presidential debate.

Keep up with all the debate coverage here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.