The Mexican peso has gone wild during the presidential debate, indicating markets see Clinton in charge

Before the US presidential debate, many were eyeing moves in the Mexican peso as a guide to markets’ verdict on whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump was winning the showdown.

After an hour of sparring between the two, peso traders have been marking it down as a clear Clinton win.

The USD/MXN is currently trading at 19.59, down 1.4% for the session. That means peso is strengthening against the US dollar, indicating that traders think Clinton is in charge.

While that’s the prevailing view, there’s still another 30 minutes in the debate. And, as shown in the chart below, the move in the USD/MXN only reverses the move seen in recent days that took the peso to its weakest level on record against the US dollar.

