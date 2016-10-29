The Mexican peso is getting crushed on reports the FBI will reopen its investigation into Hillary's emails

The Mexican peso is getting crushed following reports the FBI will reopen its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The currency is down by 0.6% at 18.9520 per dollar as of 1:17 p.m. ET.

The peso has become something of a gauge on Trump’s prospects in the campaign. Currency watchers previously argued that the peso’s strengthening suggested that traders thought Clinton had won the first debate.

The FBI will reportedly reopen its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server after learning of “the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation,” Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz said on Friday. NBC News also reported that the FBI will reopen its investigation.

