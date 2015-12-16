Mexican officials confirm burnt remains are missing Australian surfers

Adam Coleman (left) and Dean Lucas were en route to Guadalajara.

Mexican officials have identified the bodies found in a burnt-out van as the two missing Australian surfers, Dean Lucas and Adam Coleman.

The Sinaloa state attorney general, Marco Antonio Higuera, confirmed the findings despite the state still waiting on official paperwork.

The van the men had been travelling in was found in Sinaloa, on the Benito Juarez Highway, in late November. The area is known to be under the control of the cartel loyal to fugitive drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and notorious for robberies and attacks on tourists.

Authorities arrested three men last month in relation to the suspected murder of the two missing surfers. Another two suspects are still at large.

