Here's The Real Economic Impact Of Mexican Immigrants On The US

'Arizona is probably the state that has posted the greatest drop in the contribution of Mexican immigrants to GDP, from 11.8% on average before the crisis to 8.6% after.

In Nevada and Texas, before the effects of the crisis the Mexican immigrants' contribution to state GDP was, on average, 10.0%, and following the crisis it fell on average to 8.5% and 8.7% respectively.'

Meanwhile Idaho, Washington and New Jersey were the states with the largest increase in contribution to GDP when comparing looking at pre and post-crisis levels.

Source: BBVA Research