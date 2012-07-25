Mexican Immigrants Contribute The Most To These Sectors Of The US Economy

Mamta Badkar

Mexican immigrants have contributed between 3.7 per cent to 4.1 per cent to the U.S. GDP in the 2003 – 2011 period, according to a new report by BBVA Research.

Their biggest contribution to U.S. GDP is in agriculture, even though less than 5 per cent of them are working in the sector. Here is a breakdown of the sectors that Mexican immigrants contribute to the most:

mexican immigration table

Photo: BBVA Research

Don’t Miss: 20 Mathematicians Who Changed The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.