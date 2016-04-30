There are hot springs in Mexico that hang off the side of a cliff

Las Grutas de Tolantongo is a natural spa resort in the Mexican state of Hidalgo. Thanks to the surrounding volcanic mountains, thermal springs spill out into incredible hot springs that hang off the side of a cliff.

Story by Chloe Miller and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss, footage by Mariel de Viaje

