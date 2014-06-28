A Mexican Military Helicopter Entered The US And Fired On Two Border Patrol Agents

A Mexican military helicopter crossed into the U.S. and fired on two Border Patrol agents in Arizona during the early-morning hours on Thursday, according to Reuters.

A Border Patrol agent that Business Insider spoke with on condition of anonymity said that the two agents were in a marked Border Patrol vehicle when they were fired upon.

The chopper missed the two agents and returned to Mexico. Mexican authorities later contacted the U.S. to apologise for the incident, according to KVOA-TV Tucson.

However, Border Patrol Agent and Union Vice President Shawn Moran isn’t buying it. In an interview with Fox News, Moran said, “The Border Patrol vehicle was clearly marked and it’s very hard to mistake those vehicles for anything else.”

During the interview, Moran went on to note that while the Border Patrol must take careful precautions to know their location and not cross into Mexico, apparently the same care is not required of the Mexican military.

“Unfortunately on the other side of the coin, we really have no repercussions when the Mexican military or law enforcement crosses into the U.S.,” Moran said. “We usually let them go with an apology at the orders of the State Department.”

According to Moran’s statement, this would not be the first time the Mexican military has entered into the U.S. The Border Patrol agent we spoke with said that incidents of the Mexican military crossing the border commonly happen in Texas and Arizona, but that this level of activity is unusual.

“This is the first time they have fired at us from the air,” the agent said.

The agent also said that when the Mexican military crosses into the U.S., it’s often related to drug-running.

“They’re either helping or picking up an abandoned load,” he said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Border Patrol said that the incident is currently under investigation, according to KVOA-TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.