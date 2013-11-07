EVERYBODY CALM DOWN: 'Mexican Coke' Sold In The US Will Still Use Real Cane Sugar

There was a lot of freaking out online today over the apparent imminent end of “Mexican Coca-Cola,” which many people say tastes better because it uses cane sugar, rather than high-fructose corn syrup.

But the AP is reporting that only Coca-Cola sold in Mexico would potentially be affected by a new sugar tax that would force producers to use more fructose. Mexican Coke exported to the U.S. would be unaffected:

“Arca Continental, the Mexican bottler, stressed in a statement that it has no plans to change the sweetener for the Coke bottles it exports. Those will continue to use 100 per cent cane sugar, it said. The company’s CEO said last week that the bottler could consider using more fructose, but that was only for drinks distributed in Mexico.”

A pilot program to import Mexican Coke to Texas in 2005 rapidly expanded to include large swaths of the country.

As of 2012, here’s where you could buy it:

(h/t Seth Dero)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.