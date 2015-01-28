13 Awesome Mexican Chain Restaurants That Aren't Chipotle

Chipotle is becoming ubiquitous.
Even though Chipotle will always be delicious, there are other restaurants that are can satiate your appetite for chips and guacamole.
It’s always good to explore your burrito options, especially if you’re hungry.
Craving an enormous burrito? Head to Moe's Southwest Grill. The fast casual chain, which is located across the US with approximately 550 locations, is known for having huge portions of everything, and their burritos are named accordingly (in a tongue-in-cheek fashion), like the Homewrecker burrito. It's perfect for when you have a serious craving. Their burritos also have fresh ingredients, and the food is made-to-order.
Qdoba won 'Best Burrito' in a Zagat smackdown against Chipotle. Maybe it's the smothered burritos, which are doused in delicious sauces. The restaurant has over 600 locations throughout the United States.
Chevy's is a sit-down dining experience with lots of sharable menu items and a long margarita list. You can get a few drinks, eat some food, and keep your bill at a reasonable price. The chain has more than 100 locations in the US.
On The Border's party platters accommodate lots of people. You can even create your own party platter, with selections that include chicken flautas, empanadas, and more. The restaurant is also known for 'Guacamole Live!
®,' which features guacamole that is made before your eyes at the table. There are currently around 150 locations across the United States, and the company is expanding internationally, too.
Sometimes, when you sit down at a Mexican restaurant, you don't want to gorge yourself on enormous portions. Fortunately, El Torito offers an a la carte menu, which allows to get a single taco or tamale. Good news for those big appetites: there are larger options for you, too. The restaurant is based in California, with approximately 60 locations.
This fast food chain is quick, easy, and high in quality. On the restaurant's website, the owners write:
Our focus on food is obsessive. We've spent countless hours perfecting our recipes. We source high quality ingredients, because fresh and local tastes better. And we promise that the artisan who puts it all together, in front of your eyes, shares our passion for excellence.
The menu is limited, and it's for a reason. The owners write on their website that it's so the customer can, 'spend more time eating and less time trying to figure out what to order.' There are six locations in New York City.
El Pollo Loco means 'The Crazy Chicken' in Spanish, so chicken is the focus here. The special chicken is a signature citrus-marinated grilled chicken. You can get this chicken at approximately 400 locations in California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.
Rubio's call itself a 'Fresh Mex' restaurant, focusing on the quality of its food. The restaurant also uses sustainable seafood when making its signature fish tacos. This is the place to go if you are craving Mexican food, fish tacos, and want to be environmentally conscious. But if you want these fish tacos, you'll have to venture west -- the roughly 190 locations are in Colorado, Las Vegas, Utah, Arizona, and California.
While many smaller chains like Blockhead's offer extensive gluten-free options, Don Pablo's takes the prize for the best large chain with a big gluten-free menu. Its clear and specific gluten-free menu even lists which sauces are gluten-free, giving people with gluten intolerances an opportunity to dine with their gluten-loving friends. There are approximately 31 locations in Texas, Minnesota, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey.
While there are several sit-down versions of Calexico that are equally delicious, this restaurant won the Vendy Award for Best Street Food in New York City. (Those are 'like Oscars for street food,' the website informs.) If you're craving a good twist on a taco or a burrito and you're near one of these seven carts of restaurants in Manhattan or Brooklyn, it's definitely worth a trip.
Sometimes, you are craving Mexican fast food, are starving, and you find a single dollar bill in your pocket. Taco Bell may not be the best for you, and it may not have the highest quality ingredients, but their prices are certainly wallet-friendly and the restaurant is rather ubiquitous -- there are approximately 5,800 locations in the United States and around 250 locations internationally. The chain also plans to add 1,300 posts outside of the US.
Did you know that not one item from the California-based chain Baja Fresh has ever been frozen? CBS reported that there's not even a single freezer in any of the stores! The food adheres to its namesake -- it's legitimately fresh. And for those watching their waistlines, there's a menu that features items under 500 calories. As of 2014, there were 233 locations (down from 255 in 2012) in 28 states, as well as a few that are abroad -- one in Dubai and one in Singapore.
