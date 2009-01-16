Mexican Billionaire's Web Address Held For Ransom

Mexican billionaire (not to mention the world’s second richest man) Carlos Slim Helu has won a legal dispute over a squatter who held Helu’s URL name for ransom.



Reuters: The United Nations’ copyright agency WIPO said an arbitrator for the dispute service that it runs on Internet addresses had ruled that the site, www.carlosslimhelu.com, had been registered in bad faith and must be transferred to the businessman.

Documents presented by Slim’s lawyers as cited by WIPO showed the owner of the address, identified as Ahmad Rusli of Jakarta, had threatened he would link it to a pornographic website unless he got the money he was demanding.

Rusli, who operates a site called Rusli.Cyber.com, told the arbitrator by e-mail that he had wanted to protect the address for Slim and that the threat was simply aimed at getting the tycoon’s attention to his cash request.

How many people would really be typing in “www.carlosslimhelu.com” anyway? Although, it did work for “www.whitehouse.com” for a while…

