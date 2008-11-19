Mexican Billionaire Buying Up Shares Of Circuit City

Love it! Mexico is totally smacking us. We are officially the losers of NAFTA.



Weath Bulletin: Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a Mexican billionaire who owns a chain of electronics stores in Latin America, now controls a 13% holding in Circuit City Stores, which is under bankruptcy protection, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Pliego owned more than 22 million shares of Circuit City as of November 12, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed.

He purchased 5.3 million shares of the consumer-electronics retailer at an average price of 22 cents each, two days after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the WSJ report said.

First they make diamonds out of tequila, then the illegals depart Home Depot parking lots everywhere to go back to Mexico because there’s more work there, and now this?!?

