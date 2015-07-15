Mexican authorities release video showing the moment 'El Chapo' escaped prison

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido A view of an opening in a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015.

As the search continues for drug cartel boss, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, Mexican authorities have released video of El Chapo, showing the moment he escaped a maximum security prison.

Mexican National Security Commissioner Monte Alejandro Rubido emphasised that law enforcement officials are committed to wrangle the prolific drug boss, saying, “All the security forces of the state of Mexico work in a coordinated manner to try to achieve quickly the capture of Guzman Loera.”

Rubido says prison employees who were on duty during Guzman Loera’s escape have been “presented to authorities to define responsibility in the case.”

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.