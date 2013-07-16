The Knicks Sign Metta World Peace, Have The Most colourful Team In The NBA

Metta World Peace has agreed to a two-year, $3.2 million contract with the New York Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.



MWP was released by the Lakers last week. After none of the teams with salary cap room claimed him off waivers, he was able to sign with New York as a free agent.

Over the last few years the Knicks have assembled a team of misfits and castoffs from around the league.

The colourful characters:

JR Smith: He was playing in China before the Knicks picked him up. He was once fined $25,000 for tweeting a photo of a semi-nude naked woman in his bed.

Raymond Felton: He came into the 2011-12 season overweight and reportedly organised a “mutiny” against Portland Trail Blazers coach Nate McMillan. He was traded to the Knicks last summer.

Andrea Bargnani: He was booed out of Toronto and said at one point last season, “I think I’ll never be able to shoot the ball again until the end of my career. Unfortunately, that’s what I feel right now.”

Metta World Peace: Changed his name to Metta World Peace. He also claimed that he saw a player stabbed with a broken leg of a table in New York City once.

They also have some interesting guys in Amar’e Stoudemire, Iman Shumpert, and (if he re-signs) Kenyon Martin.

The Knicks will be nothing if not entertaining next year.

But they also have a chance to be pretty good again. They brought everyone back besides Jason Kidd, who struggled mightily down the stretch last year. MWP gives the Knicks some much needed defence, and can guard the type of wing scorers that give Carmelo Anthony trouble.

They need a lot of things to break right, but it’s plausible that they could be a Eastern Conference Finals contender again.

