Watch Metta World Peace Barrel Through A Couple Oklahoma City Thunder Players

Metta World Peace’s path to complete destruction of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and more specifically James Harden, continued during the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 loss Wednesday.



World Peace ran past an OKC screen and laid a solid Dick Butkus-esque clothesline tackle on Harden and teammate Nick Collison before missing a fast break layup on the other end.

TNT analyst Reggie Miller got a good laugh out of Harden and Collison dropping like bowling pins, mostly because he had no idea how the officials didn’t call a foul on LA’s wacky forward (via TBJ).

