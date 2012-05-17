Watch Metta World Peace Barrel Through A Couple Oklahoma City Thunder Players

Lorenzo Arguello

Metta World Peace’s path to complete destruction of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and more specifically James Harden, continued during the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 loss Wednesday.

World Peace ran past an OKC screen and laid a solid Dick Butkus-esque clothesline tackle on Harden and teammate Nick Collison before missing a fast break layup on the other end.

TNT analyst Reggie Miller got a good laugh out of Harden and Collison dropping like bowling pins, mostly because he had no idea how the officials didn’t call a foul on LA’s wacky forward (via TBJ).

