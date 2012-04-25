The Athlete Formerly Known As Ron Artest Has Been Suspended For Throwing A Vicious Elbow

Photo: ABC Sports

The NBA has announced this evening that Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) has been suspended seven games for hitting James Harden in the head with his elbow.Commissioner David Stern explained the length of the suspension by noting the league’s commitment to player safety and also World Peace’s “history of on-court altercations.”



With just one game remaining in the regular season, Artest will also miss the first six games of the postseason, meaning World Peace will likely be sidelined until the second round should the Lakers advance.

Here is the statement from Stern:

“The concussion suffered by James Harden demonstrates the danger posed by violent acts of this kind, particularly when they are directed at the head area…We remain committed to taking necessary measures to protect the safety of NBA players, including the imposition of appropriate penalties for players with a history of on-court altercations.”

