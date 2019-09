Um. Metta World Peace continues to be the strangest player in the NBA, and with every interview he gets weirder, and weirder. In this one he discusses how attractive Oklahoma City’s women are and compares basketball games to divorce.



We wish we could hop into Metta’s brain for one of these interviews to understand how it works…



[h/t SportsGrid]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.