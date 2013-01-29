Metta World Peace Threatens To Sue Infamous Gossip Blog MediaTakeOut For Publishing A Wild rumour, Calls Out Advertisers

Photo: ABC

MediaTakeOut is an urban gossip blog known for its over-the-top headlines and willingness to published unsourced rumours about athletes and singers.Today they published a scandalous story (warning: MTO has lots of NSFW content) that got the attention of Lakers player Metta World Peace, and he’s not taking it lightly.



MTO ran a post with the headline, “Remember That ASIAN Chick That Ron ‘METTA WORLD PEACE’ Artest DUMPED His Wife For . . . Well She’s PREGNANT!!!”

It alleged that World Peace left his wife two years ago for a model named Shin Shin, who is now pregnant.

World Peace took to Twitter and went off on the site. He denied the rumours, threatened to sue, and called out legitimate companies that advertise on MTO.

He also asked for any lawyers to contact him if they’re interested:

Frequent MTO readers will know that this is actually a pretty tame rumour for the website to publish. But obviously World Peace is taking it dead seriously.

The blog has been sued before. Chad Ochocinco’s wife Evelyn Lozada sued after MTO published a story saying she slept with Terrell Owens.

We’ll see if Metta follows in her footsteps.

