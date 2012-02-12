Metta World Peace Said Some Crazy, Hilarious Stuff About Jeremy Lin Last Night

Photo: AP

“He’s the type of guy who should wear leather pants.” — Metta World Peace to Ken Berger of CBS.That might be the greatest thing anyone has ever said about Jeremy Lin — the Knicks point guard who has revived a struggling franchise with four-straight world-class performances.



But that’s not all World Peace had to say. Here’s the rest of the monologue on Lin’s “swag” that he delivered before last night’s game:

“He’s the type of guy who should wear leather pants, some nice shoes and change his fashion. You’re Jeremy Lin, for godsakes. You know what I’m saying? You know? Put down that law book, stop reading the New York Times and start reading the Daily News. Newsday, that’s the one. I like that one because there’s always colour in that one. What else? Wall Street Journal. Get some swag. You’re in New York City. Put your hat to the back, too. Put your hat on backwards. Come to practice with your pants sagging and just tell them, ‘I don’t feel like practicing.’ Practice? You know? Practice? And wear an Iverson jersey. You know? Come to practice with a cigar. Lit. ‘I’m Jeremy Lin.’ You know? He should change. We’re all excited to play tonight. It’s like the first time for everybody. Everybody’s excited. Kobe’s excited. He wants to get 50. He wants to welcome Jeremy Lin to his new level.”

Awesome. Read everything else Artest said here.

Lin is back in action tonight in a tough road game against Ricky Rubio and the T-wolves. Watch it.

