Metta World Peace Almost Blew The Game For The Lakers With This Unbelievably Dumb Pass

The Los Angeles Lakers were up 93-91 against the New Orleans Hornets with 1.2 seconds left Monday when Metta World Peace got set for an inbounds pass from half court.



Instead of throwing it into the Lakers side of the court, World Peace did a very World Peace thing and tossed it toward the Hornets’ basket.

Watch as the Lakers narrowly avoided an embarrassing loss (from @jose3030 via Cosby Sweaters).

