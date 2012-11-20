Metta World Peace Threw A Wild Elbow That Just Missed Jeremy Lin's Face Last Night

Photo: YouTube

We were inches away from one of the biggest controversies of the NBA season last night when Metta World Peace threw a wild elbow that came up just short of Jeremy Lin’s nose.As MWP went up for a lay-up, Lin fouled him hard. The Lakers forward then whipped his arm around and nearly caught Lin in the face.



Ultimately it was just a little smack. But the two exchanged worlds afterward, and it could have been much worse.

Metta was suspended for seven games last season for delivering a nasty elbow to James Harden’s head. While this one wasn’t as bad as that, it was still dangerous and everyone involved is lucky it didn’t land:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.