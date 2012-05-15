Everybody Is Wrong About Metta World Peace Trash-Talking The Guy Who He Concussed Last Month

Photo: ABC Sports

People are all up in a tizzy over Metta World Peace “dissing” James Harden after beating the Nuggets on Saturday night.Asked whether he would shake Harden’s hand, MWP said, “I don’t shake substitutes’ hands.”



A little background: Harden is a substitute, and Metta concussed him with a vicious elbow last month.

So burn … right?

Wrong.

You know who else doesn’t shake substitutes’ hands?

Every starter in the NBA! The NBA has no formal hand-shaking ritual, meaning the only slapping of the palms players do is right before tip-off — when the starters mill around and chit-chat.

The problem is that Metta’s answer was literal, but everyone applied a figurative interpretation. We’re so used athletes trying to minimize and emasculate each other in the press (remember when Kobe claimed he didn’t know who Jeremy Lin was?), that we automatically assumed Metta was doing the same thing.

But if you know anything about Metta World Peace, you know his mind doesn’t work like everyone else’s. This is a guy who thanked his psychiatrist when he won the NBA title, went on a rant about baby teeth, and changed his to Metta World Peace.

The idea that his trash-talk would be subtle and veiled is insane.

Conclusion: Leave Metta alone!

The elbow, once again:





