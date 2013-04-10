Metta World Peace Gave A Bizarre Interview After Coming Back From Knee Surgery Four Weeks Early

Just 12 days after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Metta World Peace played 15 minutes for the Lakers last night.



The injury was supposed to keep him out for six weeks. s the basketball world is totally baffled by his recovery.

After the game, reporters asked MWP how he was able to come back so fast, and he gave some bizarre responses, even for him.

The exchange:

Reporter: “How were you able to come back after surgery in just 12 days?”

MWP: “Well, you know, I’m just too sexy for my cat. I’m too sexy for my cat. My cat. … I’m just too sexy for my cat and if I wasn’t as sexy for my cat I probably wouldn’t have came back.”

Reporter: “Were you too sexy for a sleeve or a brace or did it feel that good and strong?”

MWP: “I’m too sexy for my cat. I’m too sexy to wear a sleeve or a bracelet. So I had to come back, yeah.”

He later said, “Also, I’m too tough to let a meniscus surgery keep me out six weeks.”

MWP gave a more sane explanation earlier yesterday when Arash Markazi of ESPN asked him about his recovery. He explained, “Right after surgery, they were amazed how the swelling didn’t even exist off of meniscus surgery. You can play, but the swelling is what keeps you from playing, so when I didn’t have any swelling that’s why I was pushing to play.”

I guess he wasn’t in that much of a sincere mood last night.

Here’s the bizarre postgame interview (via Ball Don’t Lie):

