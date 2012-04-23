Metta World Peace: Here's Why I Knocked Out James Harden With A Brutal Flying Elbow

Metta World Peace obliterated Oklahoma City Thunder star James Harden with a vicious elbow yesterday in L.A.



After the game, he tried to explain what happened on the play that will probably earn him a multi-game suspension:

“I got real emotional and real excited and it was unfortunate that James had to get hit with an unintentional elbow. The Thunder, they’re playing for a championship this year, so I really hope that he’s OK. I apologise to the Thunder and to James Harden.”

He also tweeted about it:

Photo: @MettaWorldPeace

If you read between the lines here, Metta is saying he got hyper-emotional after a big dunk and completely lost control of himself. As a result, he thoughtlessly threw an elbow. And now he’ll almost definitely miss a bunch of playoff games.

Here’s the play again:

