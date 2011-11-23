Metta World Peace Has Challenged Michael Jordan To A 1-On-1 Matchup To Decide The NBA Lockout

Michael Jordan once told Sports Illustrated: “I love Ron Artest.”



But the current Charlotte Bobcats owner – and hard-line catalyst – may not feel the same way about Metta World Peace.

Peace is publicly challenging his former friend and current foe on Twitter to a game of one-on-one – to end the NBA lockout.

And it includes an entertaining stipulation:

“Micheal [sic] Jordan I challenge you I’ll spot you 20 and a bag of cheetos If I win end the lockout Keep the cheetos”

That was only the beginning for the rather confident Lakers forward.

Peace tweeted that he could beat Jordan “blind folded with a subway sandwich in one hand” and that beating Jordan would be “too easy.”

He also misspelled Jordan’s name twice. No word on if that was done purposefully.

With talks at a standstill – as, literally, neither side is talking – this could be the only way to reach an agreement before a judge does. But even with a 48-year-old – and noticeably heavier – Jordan as the opponent, players may not be unanimous in a decision to leave their future in Peace’s hands.

Assuming everyone received a vote.

