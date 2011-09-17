Becoming Metta World Peace: 31 Bizarre Years In The Life Of Ron Artest

Ron Artest officially changed his name to Metta World Peace today.



His name change mirrors the personal change he’s undergone in the last decade.

Today, he’s a fun-loving, harmless wacko who’s set to embarrass himself on Dancing With The Stars.

But he was once a destruction thug who started one of the ugliest brawls in NBA history.

