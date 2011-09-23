Metta World Peace Just Auctioned His NBA Championship Ring To Donate More Than $100,000 To New York Charities

Metta World Peace is already living up to his newly bestowed moniker.



The basketball player formerly known as Ron Artest donated more than $100,000 to charities near his New York hometown.

Peace gave $65,000 to Long Island City’s Steinway Child and Family Services and another $55,000 to The Child centre of New York. After a tumultuous childhood, he’s intent on making life better for children facing similar setbacks.

“Queens is where I’m from,” Peace said at a Los Angeles ceremony. “I want to reach that kid in Queens who’s looking for that help.”

He raised the charitable donations by auctioning off his 2010 NBA championship ring.

Unfortunately, Peace’s generosity couldn’t sway the Dancing With The Stars judges. He became the first ballroom casualty prior to the charity presentation.

But the ceremony’s “perfect timing” helped him get over the disappointment.

