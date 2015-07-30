A Mets player broke down crying on the field after he was mistakenly told he got traded in the middle of a game

A bizarre scene unfolded during game against the Padres when Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores started crying while in the field after a premature report broke that he had been traded.

The chaos began around the 7th inning when multiple reports broke stating that the Mets had agreed to a trade for Brewers All-Star center fielder Carlos Gomez.

Deal with #Brewers is done pending physicals. Gomez to #Mets

— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2015

It was quickly established that Flores was part of the deal and had been traded to the Brewers.

Sources: Gomez for Flores and Wheeler

— Andy Martino (@MartinoNYDN) July 30, 2015

Typically, the player is pulled from the game in these situations. However, the Mets left Flores in the game to bat in the 7th and take the field in the 8th inning, after the reports that he had been traded.

At some point, Flores heard he had been traded and started to break down crying when he went back out to the field.

Surreal scene. Mets trade Wilmer Flores but leave him in game. Flores then cries on field while playing. pic.twitter.com/0CDpjGpwpS

— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 30, 2015

“During the game I heard about I was getting traded,” Flores told the media after the game. “I got emotional and when I came in they told me I was not traded.”

Flores, who will be 24 in two weeks, has been in the Mets organisation since he was signed out of Venezuela as a 16-year-old.

Soon after the initial reports and after Flores found out about the supposedly impending trade, more reports followed that the deal was in fact not done.

Asked official involved with Gomez trade why Flores is still in game. Reply: “No deal is done. The entire world has jumped the gun.”

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2015

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson called it an “unfortunate situation” and told the media after the game that “social media got ahead of the facts” and that the trade “has not and will not transpire.”

What appears to have happened is that the two sides agreed to a trade during the game. These trades do not become official until all players go through a physical with their new team or the teams get a chance to review each player’s medical history. Most of the time the trades go through without a hitch.

According to Tom Hadricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Mets backed out of this deal because of concerns about Gomez’ hip.

“As it turns out, it was the Mets’ concern over Gomez’s hip that nixed his trade to the Mets, two sources told the Journal Sentinel early Thursday morning. Gomez missed time nine out of 12 games during one stretch in June with a hip issue but did not go on the DL with it and had played all but one game since June 23.”

Hadricourt also indicated that the Brewers may have been concerned about Zach Wheeler’s Tommy John surgery which was more complicated than the typical version of the surgery many pitchers go through.

Either way, the deal is off and Flores is still with the only organisation he has ever known.

You can see a full video of Flores getting emotional during the game here.

