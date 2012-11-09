Mets Will Pay Player $21 Million To Just Go Away

Photo: MLB.com

The Mets have finally had enough of Jason Bay. With one year remaining on his contract, the Mets and Bay have agreed to part ways (via MLBTradeRumors.com). As part of the agreement, the Mets will pay Bay the entire $21 million that he is still owed.Bay was one of the three most overpaid players in Major League Baseball this past season and has been a huge disappointment since signing a four-year, $66 million contract prior to the 2010 season. In three years with the Mets, Bay has hit just .234 and averaged just eight home runs per season. In the six seasons prior to signing with the Mets, he hit .280 and averaged 30 home runs per season.



As part of the divorce settlement, Bay will now be free to sign with any team and hope he can re-start his failing career. In addition, the Mets will be able to defer the money owed to Bay over several years as opposed to having to pay it all in 2013.

