The Mets Trade K-Rod: What It Means For Jose Reyes’ Future In New York

Photo: AP

The New York Mets made the first move last night in what is expected to be a busy month for the team, trading closer Francisco Rodriguez to Milwaukee.The team got virtually nothing back from the Brewers (cash considerations and two players to be named later).



But in getting out from under K-Rod’s potential $17.5 million contract next season, the Mets’ ability to re-sign the Jose Reyes grows exponentially.

The All-Star shortstop is a free agent after this season, and he’s expected to sign a monster contract, whether it’s in New York or elsewhere

Mets owner Fred Wilpon said earlier this year that Reyes won’t get “Carl Crawford money”, referring to the 7-year, $142 million contract the Red Sox gave Crawford this winter.

But Reyes is one of the game’s most exciting, marketable players, and he’s been one of the best hitters in the NL this season.

So if the Wilpon and Co. want to keep their star, they’ll have to pony up.

The team reportedly entered secret talks with the Reyes camp last week. But to make a deal happen, the cash-strapped Mets will have to continue to manoeuvre their roster and shed player contracts.

Trading K-Rod is the first step in that process.

