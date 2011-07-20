Mets Sending Signals They Want To Retain Reyes

Photo: AP

The New York Mets played their last three games without Carlos Beltran and their last 12 without Jose Reyes. Both All-Stars were back in the lineup on Tuesday night as Carlos Beltran reached base five times and Jose Reyes recorded his league-leading 44th multi-hit game, leading Dillon Gee and the Mets to a 4-2 victory over the Cardinals at Citi Field.While Beltran may have one foot out the door, it may not be a certainly that Reyes will be following in his footsteps. Check out the Mets ticket promotion for Tuesday night’s game. The Mets sent a signal to Reyes, Peter Greenberg & Associates (the group that represents Reyes), and Mets fans yesterday that they want Jose in a Mets uniform going forward by selling $35 tickets for $7 (#7 is Jose Reyes’ number) marketing the fact that Jose Reyes was back from the DL.



One has to believe that Sandy Alderson and the rest of the Mets brain trust the Mets wouldn’t be so naïve as to be marketing Reyes this way only to send him packing a few days from now. Doing so would be akin to treason in terms or PR with the fan base.

Random Musings

The San Francisco Giants recalled super prospect Brandon Belt from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday and he returned with a bang. Belt celebrated his return to the Major Leagues by hitting a home run in his first at bat and driving in three runs including two with a bases-loaded tiebreaking double in the seventh inning to propel the Giants to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The recall of Belt is of particular note as the Giants did not bring him up to sit. While most pundits are looking for Carlos Beltran to end up in San Francisco, the fact that GM Brian Sabean isn’t likely to give up a decent prospect for a hitter may mean that the Giants will try to use Belt as the “additional bat” they were looking for.

My take on the situation is this; the next two weeks is sort of a trial period for both Brandon and the composition of the Giants roster. If Belt produces between now and the MLB Trading Deadline, the Giants might not make the trade for a hitter that everyone thinks they will.

