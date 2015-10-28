Chart shows just how crazy the New York Mets' season has been

For most of the first 100 games of the season, the Mets weren’t just not good, they were actually a bad team. Now, three months later, the Mets are four wins away from being crowned World Champs.

In the first 97 games of the season, the Mets had been outscored by their opponents by 20 runs. Interestingly, the Mets seemed to be playing better even before the acquisition of Yoenis Cespedes at the trade deadline. In the six games before the trade, the Mets went 4-2 and outscored their opponents by 14 runs. But it was after acquiring Cespedes that the Mets really took off, posting a +76 run differential over their course of the final 60 games.

The result is that the Royals and Mets meet in the World Series with similar run differentials, even if they took wildly different roads to get there.

