SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Mets Have Spent Nearly $750 Million On Payroll Since Last Playoff Appearance

Despite Major League Baseball’s expanded playoff system, it has still been at least 20 years since the Toronto Blue Jays (20 years), Pittsburgh Pirates (21), and Kansas City Royals (28) have played in the postseason. And for the Blue Jays and Royals, that means both teams have spent over $1 billion in player salaries since their last trip to the playoffs.



But that may not be as bad as the New York Mets who have spent nearly $750 million on payroll since their last playoff appearance, just six years ago.

Below is a look at the 20 teams that missed the playoffs this season, and how much they have spent on payroll since their playoff appearance…

Data via USA Today and Baseball-Reference. * Payrolls prior to 1998 are incomplete as data for some players making at or near the league minimum is missing. The actual payrolls for these three teams will be slightly higher, but should still be in the neighbourhood of the numbers listed above.

