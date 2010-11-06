Mets Employee Allegedly Bet On Baseball

Photo: Mets Underground

Mets clubhouse manager Charlie Samuels allegedly confessed to Major League Baseball that he bet on baseball games, the New York Daily News reports.The MLB had been investigating Samuels for some time after an informant told the Queens District Attorney that Samuels placed bets with an organised crime ring.



Samuels, 53, has worked with the Mets for 34 years. He placed bets ranging from a few hundred dollars to $5,000.

