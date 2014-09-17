The Mets Have Been Using A New Logo With An Interesting Corporate Twist

The New York Mets have been using the same primary logo since their inaugural season in 1962. However, for nearly a year, the team may have been spotted using a slightly modified version of the logo with what appears to be a curious shoutout to a corporate partner.

The Mets logo, via SportsLogos.net, includes the Mets wordmark overlaying a silhouette of the New York skyline, including the Williamsburg Savings Bank (second from left), the Woolworth Building (third from left), the Empire State Building (middle), and the United Nations Building (far right).

Uni-Watch.com and SportsLogos.net both noticed that the Mets were apparently using a slightly altered version of their logo in recent days on social media.

According to the sites, the UN Building on the far right had been replaced by 601 Lexington Avenue, better known as the Citicorp Building.

Here is a look at the building in New York.

Even though the building is no longer owned by Citi, the name has stuck with many.

Citi Group is also one of the Mets’ biggest corporate sponsors. In 2009, they reached a deal to pay the Mets $400 million for the naming rights to CitiField for 20 years.

The altered logo was being used as the primary photo on both the Mets’ Twitter account and the team’s Facebook page, according to Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com. However, once some fans noticed the change, the new logo was apparently removed.

The logo has been around for a while and was first spotted on the team’s Facebook page back in 2013.

It is unclear if the team has plans to change the logo or whether the team will continue to use it in social media circles.

When Business Insider asked the Mets about the new logo, they would only say that their “current and primary logo has not changed.”

