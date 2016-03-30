Matt Harvey's mysterious injury has been revealed and Mets fans can breathe a sigh of relief

Mets pitcher Matt Harvey reportedly had blood clots in his bladder and, after successfully passing them, is expected to take the mound on April 3 as the starter in the team’s opener.

The New York Daily News first reported the specifics of Harvey’s mysterious non-baseball medical issue, which the Mets announced in very vague terms on Monday afternoon. Adam Rubin of ESPN later confirmed the report with Harvey.

On Monday, Mets’ G.M. Sandy Alderson said that Harvey’s issue was unrelated to his throwing arm, but that it would need to be taken seriously.

“It’s a non-baseball medical issue that we have to address,” Alderson said. “It came up this morning as far as I know. There will be some follow-up tests and consultation that will take place over the next couple of days.”

The vague announcement led to panic within the Mets universe, though fans can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing their star pitcher is in good health and expected to start on Opening Day.

From to the Daily News: “Harvey walked into the Mets clubhouse Tuesday looking tired and pale, wearing a hospital bracelet on his right wrist.”

A source close to Harvey told the Daily News that he would be “fine” but would need a few days to recover. Harvey told Rubin that he “needs to urinate more frequently” to avoid a repeat of the issue.

After missing a spring training start, Harvey is now expected to pitch a couple of inning on Wednesday and is expected to be the starting pitcher for the Mets on Sunday when the team opens their season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.