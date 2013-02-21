Mets' Highest-Paid Outfielder Has Been Retired For 12 Years

Photo: AP

Despite the owner’s claim that the team is no longer suffering financially, the Mets will likely have an opening day roster that will make just $64.5 million in 2013 (via TheBigLead.com). And of that, $36.5 million (57%) will go to just two players, Johan Santana and David Wright.In all, just 10 players will make at least $1 million this season. That number jumps to 12 if you include Jason Bay, whom the Mets paid $21 million to buyout his contract, and Bobby Bonilla, who hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2001.



In another buyout, the Mets agreed to pay Bonilla $1.2 million per year, for 25 years, starting in 2011. That is more than any outfielder currently on the roster. The top four outfielders listed on the Mets depth chart all have less than three years of big league experience, meaning they will make close to the league minimum ($480,000).

Earlier this off-season, Mets owner Fred Wilpon said the team was no longer burdened by his family’s financial problems. He added that the team is once again in a position to spend big money in the free agent market “if that were appropriate.” Well, apparently it was not appropriate this winter.

