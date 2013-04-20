Mets Fans React To Arrest Of Boston Bombing Suspect By Chanting 'USA! USA!'

During the seventh inning of tonight’s game, the Mets announced to the crowd the arrest of the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings.



The crowd cheered and then broke out into a chant of “USA! USA!”

Also, in St. Petersburg, Rays fans gave a standing ovation when the same announcement was made at Tropicana Field (see image below)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5171f5f9ecad044e42000021/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="MLB.tv" alt="Tropicana Field Rays baseball fans" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

