Mets Fans: Buy Lenny Dykstra's World Series Ring

Oh you know the bidding on this one’s going to be hot. As part of the great Lenny Dykstra unwind, auctioneers are selling his 1986 World Series ring that he won with the Mets. You can find the full auction of Lenny Dykstra sports memorabilia here. No doubt it’s the most anticipated piece of sports memorabilia to go up for sale since OJ’s Heismann. Maybe some disgruntled Red Sox fan will buy it and melt it.

