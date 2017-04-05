Mets fan loses his mind as Penn Station delays prevent him from getting to Opening Day

The New York Mets opened their 2017 MLB campaign on Monday with a convincing 6-0 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Unfortunately, some fans had troubling getting to the ballpark in Queens as a result of delays at Penn Station in Manhattan.

A local NBC affiliate on the scene caught up with one such fan, Frank Fleming. Fleming, dressed to the nines in Mets regalia, could not handle the incompetency of Penn Station and took his frustration out over the air.

Watch for yourself:

Can you blame Mr. Fleming? Opening Day only happens once every year. Perhaps before his next trip to the ballpark, he will factor delays into his travel time, or consider an alternate method of transportation (as the subway system often reminds New Yorkers).

