A Former Mets Draft Pick Dies Two Weeks After Suffering 19 Spider Bites

Photo: www.kdvr.com

Former New York Mets second-round draft pick Jeff Seale died Sunday, two weeks after discovering 19 black widow spider bites on his foot.From the Boulder Daily Camera:



[Former teammate Danny] Hudson said Seale thought he’d turned the corner for the better in recent days. But [Seale’s sister] said her brother called their parents, Kay and Richard Seale, on Sunday saying he was in extreme pain all over. When his parents arrived to check on him later, they found him unresponsive and called 911.

Seale worked at a horse stable in Colorado, and his sister speculated that that’s where he encountered the spider.

Seale, who was 40, was drafted by the Mets out of high school in 1988. But the pitcher decided to go to college instead, and never played professionally after injuring himself at the University of Texas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.