Mets' Dillon Gee Has Still Not Lost A Single Start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Dillon Gee remained undefeated, Jose Reyes homered among his three hits and the New York Mets won for the fifth time in six games, 8-1 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.Gee became the first Mets’ rookie starter to improve to 7-0, and New York has won all nine of his starts. He allowed one run and eight hits in a career-high eight innings with no walks and five strikeouts.



Reyes went 3 for 5, Angel Pagan had two hits and scored twice and Josh Thole went 3 for 5 for New York. Each had a hit during the Mets’ five-run fourth inning.

The Pirates’ Charlie Morton had his worst start of the season — though he was the victim of some infield hits, shoddy defence and bad bounces. Morton (6-3) lasted a season-low four-plus innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) and nine hits.

Pittsburgh has lost two straight since reaching .500 in June for the first time since 2005.

Gee, who won his fifth straight outing, also beat the Pirates on May 30 in New York. He is the majors’ first rookie starter to open 7-0 since 2006, when Jered Weaver started 9-0 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Gee has allowed one earned run or less in three of his past five starts and has allowed only one run over his past two outings combined.

Six of the first seven Mets to come to bat in the fourth had hits, including RBI singles by Lucas Duda and Thole and a two-run single by Justin Turner.

Recalled from the minors on Friday, Duda added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Reyes, who made his major league debut exactly eight years ago as a 19-year-old, had a 12-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday. He singled twice and hit his second homer, leading off the sixth with a line drive over the 21-foot wall in right.

The Mets scored an unearned run in the first inning after loading the bases without a hit. Pagan’s groundout scored Turner.

Pittsburgh began the bottom of the inning with three consecutive singles. Andrew McCutchen drove in Jose Tabata, but from that point through the seventh, Gee faced only one over the minimum.

It was the second consecutive game in which the Pirates did not have an extra-base hit.

Notes: The teams opened their second four-game series against each other over the past 12 days. … Pirates SS Ronny Cedeno’s error in the first inning snapped a 44-game errorless streak. … Mets OF Jason Bay was given a second consecutive day off as he works to break an 0-for-23 slump. Bay, PNC Park’s all-time leader in home runs and RBIs, played for the Pirates from 2003-08. He has yet to play against his former team.

