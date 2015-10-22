Mets' player Daniel Murphy can't stop hitting home runs -- has homered in five straight games

The Mets beat the Cubs 5-2 in Game 3 of the NLCS to give them a commanding 3-0 lead and put them just one game away from making their first World Series appearance since 2000.

They have been bolstered by a borderline untouchable young pitching rotation, and by their second baseman Daniel Murphy — who literally cannot stop hitting home runs.

Last night, Murphy took Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks deep in the third inning to give the Mets an early 2-1 lead.

His six post-season home runs are a Mets record, and when you consider the pitchers that he’s done this against, it’s somehow even more impressive. He’s homered against the three best pitchers in the National League (that aren’t on the Mets, anyway).

In the NLDS, he homered in consecutive games off Clayton Kershaw and Zach Greinke, and in the NLCS he took Jake Arrieta deep, too. Those aren’t just any three pitchers. They’re the three favourites to win the NL Cy Young.

Here’s his shot against Arrieta:

Last night, Murphy became just the second player ever to homer in five straight games. Carlos Beltran first accomplished the feat in 2004 with the Houston Astros.

There’s an old baseball cliché about how hitters during hot streaks like this see the ball as though it’s a beach ball. You’ve got to believe this is true for Murphy right now, too.

