Mets Consider Bringing Back The GM They Just Fired

Photo: TheNatsBlog

The Mets are considering keeping recently-ousted GM Omar Minaya on staff to work the man they just hired to replace him.We know Mets ownership is fond of him, and sure, he’s still a respected talent evaluator, but they’ve gotta be kidding! The guy ran the Mets into the ground for four years, doled out big contracts to major busts, and collapsed under the heat of the New York media.



Plus, this has to be brutal for front-office politics.

