Mets CF Angel Pagan’s Bodily Functions Made Him Almost Miss An At-Bat

Which is a polite way of saying that Pagan was on the crapper and not in the batter’s box where he was supposed to be during the top of the 5th inning of Monday night’s blowout loss to the Phillies.



Angel Pagan knows that when the bowels say it’s time to move, it’s time to move, baseball game be damned.

With the count 3-2 to Nick Evans in the top of the 5th, Mets skipper Terry Collins went looking for his centerfielder, to no avail. When no batter appeared after Evans walked, umpire Mike DiMuro headed to the New York dugout to find out what the problem was. Finally someone informed Collins that nature called Pagan, and he went to the bathroom to answer.

Where was Pagan?

“I told the trainer, I have to go to the bathroom,” Pagan said.

Turns out, the centre fielder felt a rumble at the end of the fourth. It arrived suddenly, and with great force. Pagan said he informed trainer Ray Ramirez, and ran to the clubhouse.

“When you’re up fourth in the inning and you have to do that, it’s just not fun,” Pagan said.

That’s a tight spot for Pagan when you’re struck with a sudden case of the runs. Do you risk making an out for your team because you missed an at-bat, raising the ire of your teammates and manager alike because of some bad Thai food, or do you gut it out and hope you don’t soil yourself while sliding into second base?

Luckily for Pagan he was able to finish in the nick-of-time, and even though he was a bit late, still managed to make his at-bat, eventually grounding out to end the inning. Perhaps worried that Pagan might have another explosive bowel movement, perhaps because he knew Jason Pridie eats a lot of cheese before games and is usually pretty bunged up, Collins took Pagan out of the game after the half-inning, replacing him with Pridie.

Considering that the Mets were in the midst of losing 10-0 to the Phils, and because of their season in general, the sight of Angel Pagan crapping his pants on the field during play might have been an apt metaphor after all.

